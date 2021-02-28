Saskatchewan began distributing COVID-19 vaccines in December, after introducing its Vaccine Delivery Plan. This plan is currently being rolled out in phases, with priority given to elderly residents, some health-care employees and those living in long-term care. Here’s what you need to know as the province continues to vaccinate Saskatchewan residents.

WHO CAN GET VACCINATED RIGHT NOW?

Saskatchewan, in Phase 1 of the Vaccine Delivery Plan, is still working to vaccinate high-risk populations such as residents and staff of long-term and personal care homes, health-care staff in emergency departments, ICU, COVID-19 wards, testing and assessment staff, respiratory therapists, trauma teams, road and air EMS.

WHO IS NEXT IN LINE?

The latter portion of Phase 1 will include residents over 70 in all communities, and residents over 50 in remote locations. Additional healthcare workers like operating room staff, anesthesiologists, vaccinations teams, radiology technicians, ECG/echo staff, home care and lab employees will also be included in the next part of Phase 1.

The province has not yet set a start date for Phase 2, however health officials predict this phase will commence in April, depending on vaccine supply.

The second phase will include a targeted vaccination campaign for adults and staff in group homes and shelters. This phase will also target “clinically extremely vulnerable adults”, which includes people who are undergoing certain cancer treatments, people with severe respiratory conditions, and those with a variety of other ailments.

HOW WILL I FIND OUT WHEN I CAN RECEIVE THE VACCINE?

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is using contact lists generated by eHealth to identify people by location and age. They are then contacted by phone based on age and until all available appointments are filled.

WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

For Phase 1, residents and staff in long-term care and personal care homes will be contacted directly and health-care workers to book an appointment.

How do SHA COVID-19 Phase 1 vaccine appointm't calls work?

We're using contact lists from eHealth Sask. Eligible seniors in area are contacted by phone based on age (starting w/ oldest) until available appointm'ts are full. # of appointm'ts determined by vaccine availability. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/fhdPwmAV0c

For Phase 2, the province is in the process of developing a central scheduling system for easy access to online bookings. These bookings will take place through the Government of Saskatchewan website. The plan is for this booking system to be up and running sometime in March. A toll-free phone line will also be provided to encourage booking via a dedicated call centre.

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW BEFORE REGISTERING?

The Government of Saskatchewan warns that a vaccine does not offer immediate immunity to COVID-19 and that going back to normal life will take time. Those who have received the vaccine are still expected to follow public health measures.

If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, or are immunocompromised or have an auto-immune disorder, it is advised to talk to your doctor before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is free.

WHO HAS ALREADY RECEIVED THE VACCINE?

More than 80 per cent of long-term care residents and 75 per cent of personal care home residents in Saskatchewan have received their first dose so far. Some priority populations in remote and northern communities have also received a shot.

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES BEING DISTRIBUTED?

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will operate 230 vaccine clinics in more than 180 communities across the province.

Mass immunization clinics will be the province’s primary mode of vaccine delivery in the second phase of the rollout. Appointments will be needed for these sites.

Drive-thru locations will provide the vaccine without an appointment. These clinics are expected to have longer wait times and lineups.

Mobile immunization units are self-contained clinics that will be used to reach rural, remote and vulnerable populations in Saskatchewan.

Each community may have more than one clinic location.

In addition to the sites operated by the SHA, community clinics will also be available through pharmacies, doctor’s offices, partnerships with community organizations, First Nations clinics and partnerships with large businesses and industries.

Details regarding exact clinic locations and hours will be provided later this Spring when Saskatchewan moves into the second phase of its plan.

WHAT SHOULD I BRING TO MY APPOINTMENT?

Government-issued ID and your Saskatchewan Health Card will be required at the appointment.

HOW CAN I GET TO MY VACCINATION SITE?

Appointment time and clinic location will be provided during the booking process. Depending on your location you may be able to access a mobile clinic in or near your community.

WHEN DO I GET MY SECOND DOSE?

A second dose of vaccine is given about six weeks after a first shot, between 38 to 42 days according to guidance by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

The second appointment will likely be made online or by calling Saskatchewan’s HealthLine 811.

WHO DO I CONTACT IF I HAVE QUESTIONS?

Below is a list of resources with more information relating to vaccination.

How to get immunized - Government of Saskatchewan

Vaccine Delivery Process - Government of Saskatchewan

Authorized vaccines - Government of Canada