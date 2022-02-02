How does Tuesday’s storm compare to the April 1997 Manitoba blizzard?

As Manitobans emerge from a prolonged bout of winter weather on Wednesday, questions are being asked as to how this storm compares to one of the most famous storms in provincial history.

Both storms shut down roads, closed schools, and left cars stranded on highways, but only one led to the Flood of the Century.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) confirmed blizzard conditions remained in place for a period of nine hours and 20 minutes in Winnipeg, in a storm that began overnight Monday and carried on through Tuesday.

Near whiteout conditions on Winnipeg roads on Tuesday, Feb. 1

Blizzard conditions rarely last for that long, with ECCC saying only a handful of storms have gone on for more than four or five hours over the last 25 years.

The last time an extended blizzard took place longer than the one this week was in April 1997.

ECCC describes a blizzard as a storm with winds in excess of 40 km/h that cause reduced visibility to under 400 metres because of windblown or falling snow for at least four hours.

A car is buried under snow during April 5, 1997 blizzard

Snow started to fall on April 4, 1997, but conditions worsened over the next few days. ECCC said the first blizzard conditions came into effect on April 5 for a four-hour period, which was followed by a brief respite. Then, the already bad weather turned for the worse with a 22-hour period of blizzard conditions, which dropped an estimated 48 centimetres of snow on Winnipeg throughout the storm.

ECCC noted the snowfall amount may not be entirely accurate as equipment for keeping track of accumulations is affected by strong winds.

A record 48 cm of snow fell in WInnipeg during April, 1997 storm

That problem remains today. ECCC was unable to provide concrete snowfall numbers for Tuesday’s storm, but using data gathered from a climate station near the Winnipeg airport and information provided from community reports, it is estimated up to 10 cm of snow fell.

Wind speeds were comparable between the two storms. In 1997, sustained winds of 50-60 km/h were observed while on Tuesday ECCC said they ranged from 40 to 57 km/h, with gusts of 73 km/h near the Winnipeg airport.

In terms of temperatures, Tuesday’s storm was warmer than in 1997, at least in the beginning. An overnight temperature of -2.4 C in Winnipeg was reported, compared to a high of -10.7 on April 6, 1997.