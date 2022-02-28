How February's snowfall in Winnipeg compares to previous years
Ask anyone in Winnipeg how much snow has fallen this winter, they will likely have two answers: “a lot,” or “too much.”
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has determined the exact amount of snow that has fallen, noting February has been the snowiest month this winter.
According to ECCC, 50.4 centimetres of snow has fallen in Winnipeg this February, up from 43.2 cm in January. ECCC said Winnipeg saw 29.6 cm of snow in November and 37.4 cm in December.
February’s snowfall totals also rank fourth among the highest snowfall amounts in Winnipeg.
The most snow Winnipeg ever received in February, according to ECCC, is 89.9 cm in 1881, followed by 64 cm in 1921, and 53.8 cm in 1873.
February 2022 ranks ahead of February 1962, which saw 50 cm of snow.
