How getting active for 30 minutes can help palliative care

The annual Hike for Hospice needs participants to get active for just 30 minutes by walking, running, hiking or biking to support palliative care.

The York Region virtual event kicks off May 21 and runs until May 31, and supports the Margaret Bahen Hospice and Doane House Hospice.

According to organizers, it costs an average of $1,000 per day for hospital care versus $460 for a day of care in hospice, and there are no costs to families while using hospice services.

Director for Development for the Margaret Bahen Hospice and Doane House Hospice, Jennifer Adams, said the event is one of the organization's key events for the year.

"We need to raise about $850,000 to support the ongoing operations at our hospices," she said.

Register for the York Region Hike for Hospice for $25, or sponsor a participant.