How is aging affecting your living arrangements? Let us know
More than 13,000 Canadians are at least 100 years old, according to Statistics Canada data from July 2022. Just a few years prior, in 2018, the agency had recorded nearly 9,500 centenarians in Canada.
As more Canadians live longer, they will need to consider how to care for themselves in their later years. This support may come from multi-generational households, where seniors live with younger family members, or by ensuring older relatives have access to a caregiver.
For those with more complex medical needs, living arrangements could involve a long-term care home. Ultimately, ensuring seniors get the care they need will likely have an impact on how and where they live.
If you or a family member are evaluating current living arrangements due to old age, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Do you live alone or with relatives? How do you get the support you need at home? Are you making changes to your property in order to age in place more comfortably? Or are you considering living in a senior group home or long-term care facility as you age?
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
