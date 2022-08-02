iHeartRadio

How Joe Biden and his team decided to kill the world's most wanted terrorist

The U.S. drone strike that killed Zawahiri on his balcony in downtown Kabul was the product of months of highly secret planning by Biden and a tight circle of his senior advisers. At top of mind for Biden and members of his team was avoiding civilian deaths, including the members of Zawahiri's family who were living in the building.
