How London became a 'blue community'
London has been officially recognized as a “Blue Community” for its commitment to safe drinking water.
The Council of Canadians presented a certificate to Mayor Ed Holder and the city’s water department during a ceremony in front of City Hall Wednesday.
The Blue Community Project requires the adoption of the following framework:
- recognizing water and sanitation as a human right
- banning the sale of bottled water at municipal facilities and events
- supporting publicly owned and operated water and wastewater services.
“London has practiced these principles for a long time because we believe inherently that water is a right,” Holder said.
“Our water team, it’s our goal everyday to make sure London has safe, dependable drinking water,” added Scott Mathers, director of Water, Wastewater and Stormwater.
Councillor Elizabeth Peloza hopes the recognition will inspire other communities to make similar commitments.
“Not everyone in Canada has clean drinking water as a human right. This will be an example to other communities to follow suit.”
The Blue Communities Project began in 2009.
-
'I’m looking forward to some ups for them': Local family awaiting kidney transplant receives help from strangerA Windsor couple struggling through medical and financial challenges say the help they’ve received from a generous stranger has been “overwhelming.”
-
Six new COVID-19 infections reported in Simcoe CountyThe Simcoe Muskoka health unit says six residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
-
Fentanyl detected in Toronto’s sewer system more than triples in pandemic, federal survey findsThe amount of fentanyl detected in Toronto’s wastewater supply has tripled during the pandemic as use of other drugs also rose substantially, according to a government survey of sewage in several major Canadian cities.
-
'Overwhelming in the best possible way': Live, in-person concerts return to Waterloo RegionAfter months of virtual concerts, bands and singers in Waterloo Region are slowly returning to live performances.
-
Sudbury-Manitoulin area parents encouraged to register their child for a seat on the school busWith less than six weeks before elementary and secondary students head back to class, parents in the Sudbury-Manitoulin area are being encouraged to register their child for bus transportation.
-
'It needs to end now': Edmonton doctor weighs in on Canadian Blood Services's controversial 3-month blood banThe long-awaited removal of the three-month ban for gay men donating blood has doctors weighing in after a recently deleted tweet by Canadian Blood Services.
-
'They never had any closure right to the grave'; brother says of family's grief after human remains foundNova Scotia RCMP say they've recovered human remains that may be connected to a woman who disappeared from Eastern Passage nearly 22 years ago, and the woman's brother says he's greatly relieved to finally have a sense of closure in the case.
-
Movie director returns to his hometown of Orillia to film his latest productionThe City of Orillia has been the backdrop of an upcoming comedy movie over the past three weeks.
-
Teen, 2 women hospitalized after crash south of EdmontonA collision between a car and semi-truck Tuesday afternoon sent three people to hospital.