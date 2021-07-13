How Manitoba's vaccine lottery will work

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is releasing details on how the province’s vaccine lottery will work.

The Crown corporation said all Manitobans are eligible for the ‘Vax to Win Lottery’ if they get their first vaccine shot on or before Aug. 2.

All Manitobans will also be eligible for the Sept. 6 draw if they have both vaccine doses.

Both draws will award three $100,000 prizes in Winnipeg and one prize in each regional health authority.

Each of the draws will also award ten $25,000 scholarships to eligible participants aged 12-17 regardless of where they live in the province. According to Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, the money will be put in a trust for the winners and must be put towards post-secondary education before they turn 20.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said Manitobans who get the vaccine are automatically entered in the draw but can opt out by going to the vaccine lottery website.

“The sooner all eligible Manitobans get fully vaccinated, the sooner we can all get our lives back,” said Premier Brian Pallister in a news release. “As a government, we have done everything we can to bolster vaccine availability and accessibility, and to give Manitobans the information and support they need to roll up their sleeve – not once, but twice – and get fully vaccinated.”

Manny Atwal, the president and CEO of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, noted that winners would need to have their name published to win. He said they would not be required to do any press.

LOTTERY LOGISTICS

Atwal said there were many hurdles in creating the draw for the lottery corporation.

"As simple as it sounds, 'hey, let's make a lottery,' it's a very complex process," he said. "It requires a fair bit of legal review, it required a fair bit of ethical review, a lot of licensing and it's something we've never done as a province before."

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said it will use data from the Public Health Information Management System, which has vaccine data within two to three days of the date of vaccination.

The province will take vaccinated Manitobans' health numbers and encrypt them so they cannot be attributed to an individual.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will then draw randomized numbers, which will be sent back to Manitoba Health, where they are correlated to a name and contact info.

"The challenge is more so for public health to make sure the data is managed the right way," Atwal said." We are just handling the encrypted data, so it's just a bunch of numbers we have to match."

Winners will be contacted within five days. Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said if winners cannot be reached after numerous attempts, that prize will be added to the September draw.

Atwal said this method of picking winners ensures Manitobans privacy

GETTING VACCINATED

As of Tuesday, 76.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans have had their first dose and 57.8 per cent have had both doses.

On July 14, the province will be holding a one-day 'Vax-A-Thon' where all supersites will only be offering walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

Manitoba has already reached its second vaccination milestone ahead of the August long weekend target.

The province needs 80 per cent of eligible Manitobans to have one dose and 75 per cent to have two doses by Labour Day to reach the third milestone in the reopening plan.