How Manitobans are doing so far at the North American Indigenous Games

It may only be a few days into the 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG), but some Manitobans have already walked away with medals.

The NAIG brings together 756 Indigenous Nations to connect through sport in Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth and Millbrook First Nation. Athletes compete in a number of different sports, including baseball, archery, swimming, wrestling, canoeing and kayaking.

So far, Manitobans have won a number of games and have even taken home some medals.

On Tuesday, Manitoba’s Jamie Gareau won the bronze medal in canoeing for the MC1 3,000-metre race in the 14U female category. Leiara Frogg, who is also with the Manitoba delegation, took home the silver medal also for the MC1 3,000-metre race, but in the 16U female group.

In other sports, Manitoba was victorious in its first 19U baseball game, and won all its soccer games so far.

Manitoba also saw some wins in box lacrosse, softball and volleyball

The NAIG runs from July 15 to 23. More results from the sporting events can be found online.