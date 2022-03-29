How Manitobans are making the most of spring break

School's out -- at least for the week.

Spring break is here, which means many students have the week off from school, and families are looking to make the most of the vacation.

Monday was the first day of the vacation period and families weren't wasting any time, with some visiting Manitoba attractions, others travelling out of the province, and some taking advantage of the spring weather.

As families look for ways to keep their kids busy over the break from school, many are turning to the outdoors.

At FortWhyte Alive, the spring day camps are booked solid, but it is offering other activities.

"Wednesday, Thursday, Friday this week we are offering some ‘Alive in the Woods’ activities. These are little self-guided adventures to take you to corners of FortWhyte you haven't seen before,” said Barret Miller, FortWhyte Alive’s custom programs coordinator.

Many Manitobans are also using the break as a chance to travel.

"We are going to see my family in Vancouver. It seems like a good opportunity. My dad had surgery not long ago so we are going to see how he's doing," said Neil McArthur, whose family is travelling for spring break.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority said spring break has created a boom in air travel.

"Spring break is lining up to be one of our busiest travel weeks in two years,” said Michael Rosset, manager of communications of the Winnipeg Airports Authority, in an interview on Monday.

“Yesterday on Sunday we had more than 9,400 people go through the airport which is the busiest day since the pandemic."

Whether it's catching a flight, trying out a day camp or just going for a walk, families are looking to make spring break a memorable week.