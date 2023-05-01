How Manitobans are preparing for the coronation of King Charles

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the coronation of King Charles will be televised in North America, an event many people in this province are marking on their calendars.

Joan Crapper is one of those people. She said she is ready to watch.

"My daughter and I are going to get up and watch it in the morning. Well, in the middle of the night I guess," said Crapper.

To prepare for the big day, she went to the British Food Company to get some supplies, and she's not alone.

The store said a variety of items are flying off the shelves.

"There's lots of stuff going for coronation. Especially, you host tea parties," said Sam Mendis with the British Food Company.

For those who are looking at hosting an early morning party, they don't even have to make the food themselves.

Chocolatier Constance Popp is preparing a special meal fit for a king, a luxurious truffle and a quiche with a special recipe.

"Constance was able to find for me a recipe that is said to be used in Buckingham Palace and this is the type of quiche they'd be eating in the royal family," said Olivia Thompson, who works at the store.

Not everyone will be watching the coronation on TV or online. A delegation of Manitoba First Nation leaders will be in London to witness it firsthand.

"Our relationship with treaty is with the Crown. And so we'll continue to fight for that," said Jerry Daniels, Grand Chief of the Southern Chiefs Organization.

He said he sees an opportunity to develop the relationship further.

As Canada prepares for the first new monarch in many people's living memory, the Monarchist League of Canada doesn't expect Charles to radically change the way the monarchy operates.

"Charles understands his role as king is different than his role as Prince of Wales. Particularly, how he can push and challenge some political issues," said Keith Roy with the league.

The province plans to light up the Legislative building in emerald green Saturday to celebrate the coronation. There will also be a coronation service held at St. John's Cathedral at 2 p.m., followed by a gun salute on the grounds of the Legislature.