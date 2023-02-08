How Manitobans can help victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye, Syria

Manitoba’s Islamic community is mobilizing to help after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake-ravaged areas of Turkiye and Syria early Monday morning.

“We're just devastated. Every day or every morning, the news is getting worse right now. So we're very sad across the community, and I'm sure across the province,” Manitoba Islamic Association vice-chair and treasurer Ruheen Aziz told CTV Morning Live Winnipeg in an interview Wednesday.

She said members of the association have family in Turkiye and Syria. Many have had difficulty communicating with loved ones due to the ongoing fallout from the quake, which killed more than 11,000 people, with thousands more injured.

“There's still war and displacement happening in parts of Syria, and so we're all just kind of waiting to hear more from back home,” Aziz said.

The death toll is expected to rise more as search and rescue operations continue in the aftermath of the world’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.

Search teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency responders on the ground in Syria and Turkiye.

The Canadian government announced Tuesday it will send $10 million for relief efforts as part of an initial aid package. International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan also said the feds are conducting a needs assessment to look at sending further aid.

Aziz hopes the government will also match donations made by Canadians. The association is currently raising funds on its website in conjunction with Islamic Relief Canada.

If you’re not able to donate money, Aziz said there are other ways to offer support.

“We've had a tremendous amount of Syrian refugees come and join Manitoba and become neighbours to us. So if you know somebody who is from that community, reach out. Lend an ear. Lend your support.”

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagacé and The Canadian Press