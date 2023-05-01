How Manitobans can prepare to deal with emergency situations

With the current season bringing the risks of floods and wildfires to Manitoba, the Canadian Red Cross is reminding residents about the importance of preparing for an emergency situation.

“The best way that we can prepare ourselves is thinking about what might force us out of our homes or what might leave us isolated throughout the year, and really planning and talking to our families,” said Red Cross emergency management coordinator Megan Ross.

Ross said that families can create a written plan, or sit down and have a conversation to plan out where they will go and what they will do in the case of an emergency.

She said when making these plans, Manitobans need to prepare for the weather, and consider the supplies they will need in a long-term emergency situation, including medications, IDs and important phone numbers. She added Manitobans should also put together emergency preparedness kits with essential items.

Some of the things to include in your emergency kit are water, non-perishable food items, a flashlight, a first aid kit, CPR masks, and things to keep you warm. You’ll also need certain items depending on your specific family and pet situation.

“You really want to think about what you need with your family, so that could be if you have young children what you’re going to need for them,” Ross said.

“If it’s a newborn, [you’ll need] diapers, formula. If you have pets, [you’ll need] pet food.”

Ross said that “absolutely everybody” should have an emergency kit for their home and their car.

“It’s really important to make sure that you’re thinking ahead and making sure that you have this kit prepared, whether you want to purchase one or you want to make one with stuff that you have around your house,” she said.

OPIOID HARM REDUCTION

The Red Cross is also helping Manitobans know how to respond to an opioid poisoning,

“Anyone can experience an opioid poisoning,” said Sian Proulx, a Red Cross prevention and safety specialist.

“It could just be something simple like a child got into your medications or it could be somebody recovering from surgery or an athlete that’s been prescribed them or you forgot that you’ve already taken a dose and now you’re on your second batch.”

Proulx explained some of the signs of opioid poisoning are pinpoint pupils, blue-grey colour of the skin or lips, and difficulty breathing. Those experiencing an opioid poisoning can be treated with naloxone.

“If you’re not sure if the person has experienced an opioid poisoning, it’s safe to give the naloxone to them as part of our checking to see if they’re responsive and calling 911 right away,” Proulx said.

The Red Cross is also highlighting the importance of first aid training, which includes learning CPR, wound care and how to help someone who is choking.

It also recommends that youth take the babysitters course to learn about fire safety, first aid skills, drowning and other safety skills.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.