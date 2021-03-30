How Manitobans can reschedule vaccine appointments amid stormy weather

With a spring storm expected to cause poor driving conditions on Tuesday, the Manitoba government is providing information on how residents can reschedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Anyone who has their vaccine appointment on Tuesday, but needs to reschedule due to the weather, can do so online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

The province urges people to stay safe, and assess their travel plans based on the weather and road conditions.

A SPRING STORM

As a low-pressure system rolls in, a number of communities across the province have been by hit by strong winds and snow on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued wind and storm warnings for a number of areas across Manitoba, as well as several blowing snow advisories. A full list of the public weather alerts can be found online.

A number of Manitoba highways are closed on Tuesday morning due to poor driving conditions, and highways that are open could still be covered in snow or ice or affected by reduced visibility.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.