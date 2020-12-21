Stargazers in Manitoba can look up tonight for a celestial event that hasn’t been observed on Earth in centuries.

Tonight, on Dec. 21, Jupiter and Saturn will be at the closest points to Earth in 800 years, and the two planets will also appear close together, and Jupiter will appear to overtake Saturn’s orbit in an event called the Great Conjunction. The event is also known as the “Christmas Star,” due to its brightness.

“When you add that this is a really, really close conjunction, where the two are almost touching in the sky, that’s really unusual to happen,” said Scott Young, planetarium astronomer with the Manitoba Museum, during an interview with CTV Winnipeg on Dec. 16. “We’re really lucky for having this happen this year.”

According to NASA, the Great Conjunction was observed in 1623 and was last visible at night over 800 years ago. The conjunctions occur roughly every 20 years.

Young said Jupiter and Saturn are the farthest planets that can be seen by humans with the unaided eye.

Young said if you have clear skies where you are and want to go see it, you should go out right at sunset at around 4:30 p.m.

“As soon as it starts getting dark, you’ll want to be able to be looking at the southwestern part of the sky, and it’s fairly low down, so you don’t want to have buildings or trees off it that direction, you’d like to have a nice, flat horizon that you can see,” he said.

Young said Jupiter will be the first planet to become visible, with Saturn appearing just slightly above it.

The Manitoba Museum will be streaming telescope views through its Facebook page starting at 4:30 p.m.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace and Christy Somos.