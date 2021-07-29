How many more COVID-19 cases were recorded in B.C.? Officials to release update with data from last 24 hours

An update with the latest COVID-19 data for B.C. is expected to be released by the provincial health ministry Thursday afternoon.

An information bulletin will have details on case counts, deaths and vaccination rates from the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, officials said 185 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, which brought the province's seven-day average for daily infections over 100 for the first time since June.

The majority of new cases reported Wednesday were in the Interior Health region, where 113 new infections were recorded.

Interior Health has been experiencing a spike in cases in recent days. In response, authorities announced Wednesday that they were re-introducing a mask mandate for indoor public spaces in the Central Okanagan region. They also declared a COVID-19 outbreak in that area, which includes the City of Kelowna and several surrounding communities.

Officials also announced three COVID-19-related deaths in the province on Wednesday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday