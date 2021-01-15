B.C. health officials will release a written update on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and deaths on Friday afternoon.

The update is slated to be released after 3 p.m.

On Thursday, health officials announced 536 cases of COVID-19, 21 of which were located in the Island Health region.

Across the Island Health region, 189 cases of COVID-19 are currently active. Thirty-eight of the cases are located in the South Island, 124 are ongoing and Central Island, and 27 have been reported in the North Island.

Seven people died of the virus across B.C. on Thursday, including one person on Vancouver Island. B.C.’s death toll has now reached 1,038 since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, while providing a live COVID-19 update, B.C.’s top doctor said she was “saddened and disturbed” to hear about racism directed towards a Vancouver Island First Nation that is managing a COVID-19 outbreak.

“This type of racism cannot be tolerated, and I stand against this with my colleagues saying that this must stop on Vancouver Island and across B.C.,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

As of Friday, Cowichan Tribes on Vancouver Island had reported a total of 104 cases of COVID-19. Vaccines were rushed to the First Nation, which has completed administering all 600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that were provided earlier this week to frontline workers and elders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.