B.C. health officials are slated to provide a written update on COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

The update will cover the latest information on COVID-19 cases, outbreaks, and deaths and is expected to be released after 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, B.C. announced 446 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths related to the virus.

Fourteen of Tuesday’s cases were identified in the Island Health region. There are now 185 active cases of the virus across Vancouver Island. Most of the active cases, 120, are located in the Central Island, 35 are ongoing in the South Island and 30 are considered active in the North Island.

Of those cases, 12 people are in hospital for treatment of the virus and one person is receiving critical care on Vancouver Island.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.