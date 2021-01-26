B.C. health officials are slated to release a written update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

The update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix is expected after 3 p.m.

On Monday, health officials announced 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., which were recorded over the weekend. Of those cases, 73 were located in the Island Health region.

Meanwhile, 26 more people died of the virus over the same three-day period, including one person on Vancouver Island.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to all who have lost people this weekend,” said Henry at a press conference Monday. “This is a very challenging time.”

There are currently 219 active cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, including 16 people in hospital and five people in critical care.

Island Health officials have identified the approximate locations of 211 active cases Monday. They include 25 active cases on the South Island, 18 on the North Island and 168 on the Central Island.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.