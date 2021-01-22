Health officials say 13 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on Vancouver Island Friday.

There are now 205 active cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Island Health has identified the locations of 194 active cases. Twenty-one are located in the South Island, 152 are located in the Central Island and another 21 are found in the North Island.

Across the province, 508 cases of the virus were identified over the past 24 hours, as well as nine deaths.

“We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement Friday.

The Island Health region has now seen a total of 1,398 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Eleven people are currently in hospital for treatment of the virus in the health authority, and six more are receiving critical care.

Seventeen people have died of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island since the pandemic began, while 1,165 people have recovered.

Earlier Friday, B.C. Premier John Horgan outlined the province’s plans for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, alongside Henry and Dix.

B.C. is preparing for its largest immunization program in provincial history between April and September, when approximately 7.4 million doses of vaccine are expected to be administered.

For the Island Health region, health officials are estimating that 16,900 people will be receiving an immunization each day, or 84,500 per week.

Further details on the vaccine rollout plan can be found here.

“Today, B.C.’s province-wide COVID-19 Immunization Plan was shared. It outlines the age-based approach for immunization and population protection being used here in British Columbia,” said Dix and Henry. “This approach will ensure those who are highest risk of severe illness and death receive the vaccine first.

“We need to remember our risk remains high right now, even as we protect more and more people with vaccine,” said the pair. “We are not at the point where we can lift restrictions in our community or long-term care.”

As of Friday, 110,566 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been distributed across B.C., including 2,202 second doses.