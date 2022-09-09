How Maritimers can sign a book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II

Books of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II are available for Maritimers who wish to pay their respects to the monarch.

Here is where you can find a book of condolence in each Maritime province.

NOVA SCOTIA

Beginning Friday, a book of condolence is available for public signing at Government House in Halifax.

The book will remain for nine days and is available to sign from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Books of condolence are available for the public to sign at Government House and at the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick in Fredericton starting Friday.

Both books will remain for nine days and are available to sign from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during that time.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Friday, a book of condolence was made available for Islanders to sign at Government House in Charlottetown.

Books of condolence are also located at the Province House/Legislative Assembly in Charlottetown, and at the provincial libraries in Souris, Montague, Summerside and Tignish.

The books will be available for nine days, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

P.E.I. also has an online book of condolence for anyone who is unable to visit a location in person.

CANADA'S ONLINE BOOK OF CONDOLENCE

The Government of Canada has released an official book of condolence online for the public to sign in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

The book allows all members of the public to write a message, with a limit of 500 words, as long as they include their name and province and don’t write “offensive or inappropriate” content.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in Commonwealth history, passed away Thursday at the age of 96.