How Mark Sutcliffe was elected mayor of Ottawa

Mark Sutcliffe rides a wave of support from urban, suburban and rural wards into Ottawa city hall for the four-year term as mayor.

Newly released data from the city of Ottawa shows Sutcliffe won 19 of 24 wards in Monday's municipal election; however, Catherine McKenney won the five wards in Ottawa's core area.

Sutcliffe was elected mayor with 51.4 per cent of the vote, compared to 37.9 per cent support for McKenney and five per cent support for former Mayor Bob Chiarelli.

"I promise I will be a mayor for all of Ottawa," Sutcliffe told supporters on election night.

The poll-by-poll breakdown released on Friday shows Sutcliffe won seven of the 12 urban wards, all nine suburban wards and the three rural wards.

McKenney won the wards in the core of the city – Somerset, Rideau-Vanier, Rideau-Rockcliffe, Capital and Kitchissippi.

In Somerset Ward, where McKenney served two terms as Councillor, the outgoing councillor received 9,423 votes, compared to 2,753 for Sutcliffe. McKenney won Rideau-Vanier by 3,000 votes, Rideau-Rockcliffe by 341 votes, Capital Ward by 4,155 votes and Kitchissippi by 4,312 votes.

Sutcliffe won the remaining urban wards, along with all suburban and rural wards in the city of Ottawa. Here is a look at the wards Sutcliffe won.

Orléans East-Cumberland

Orléans West-Innes

Barrhaven West

Kanata North

West Carleton – March

Stittsville

Bay

College

Knoxdale-Merivale

Gloucester-Southgate

Beacon Hill-Cyrville

River

Alta Vista

Orléans South-Navan

Osgoode

Rideau-Jock

Riverside South – Findlay Creek

Kanata South

Barrhaven East

URBAN WARDS

Sutcliffe won seven of Ottawa's 12 urban wards, but McKenney received the most votes from residents in the wards.

According to the statistics, McKenney received 71,561 votes from residents in Bay, College, Knoxdale-Merivale, Gloucester-Southgate, Beacon Hill-Cyrville, Rideau-Vanier, Rideau-Rockcliffe, Somerset, Kitchissippi, River, Capital and Alta Vista.

Sutcliffe received a total of 62,329 votes in the 12 wards.

According to the city of Ottawa's data, McKenney received 4,036 votes through mail-in voting, compared to 3,362 votes for Sutcliffe.

During the four days of Special Advance Polls at the end of September, Sutcliffe received 8,435 votes, compared to 6,950 votes for McKenney.