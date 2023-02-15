How much did the protest at the Brady landfill cost the city?

The City of Winnipeg is facing financial consequences from the protests at the Brady Road Landfill; however, the mayor said the situation is about more than money.

The Water and Waste Department is still tallying up what the shutdown cost the city, which closed the landfill as demonstrators blocked the entrance and called for the search of the remains of Indigenous women. The landfill closed in December and reopened in January.

On Monday, the department told the finance committee that the financial impact was nearly $1 million for December alone, including out-of-pocket costs of $461,000 and lost revenue.

Mayor Scott Gillingham said he’s always concerned about finances, but the situation that led to the blockade was “unique” and “sensitive.”

“It’s important to understand the costs. It’s also important to understand the emotional impact of the individuals who are grieving the loss of loved ones and the impact it had on our community,” he said.

The protest came after police announced that four Indigenous women are believed to be dead at the hands of an alleged serial killer. Officers found the remains of Rebecca Contois, 24, at the Brady landfill in June. Police believe the remains of two other women, Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, are at the Prairie Green Landfill.

The city’s finance committee has approved an extension to April for the written report on the combined costs.