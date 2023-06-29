How much money mayoral candidates raised in Winnipeg’s election

On his way to becoming the next mayor of Winnipeg, Scott Gillingham was able to raise more money than any other candidate vying for the mayor’s chair.

The city released the audited financial reports for all the candidates’ campaigns and the documents show Gillingham was able to raise $293,467.42.

Second on the spending list was the man who finished second in the race, as Glen Murray pulled in $285,444.23.

While Gillingham was able to bring in more money than Murray, he also managed to spend less of it on his campaign. Gillingham finished with a surplus of $7,090.03, while Murray finished with $23.13.

Gillingham finished with the largest surplus out of all the candidates, as most of the others ranged from almost breaking even to having a couple hundred left over.

There were a few who spent more than they brought in, most notably was Jenny Motkaluk.

She mustered $73,568.48 in income but spent $119,274.24, leaving her with a deficit of $45,705.76.

The entire list of financial reports for all candidates, including those running for city council, can be found on the city’s website.