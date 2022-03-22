Heather Stefanson's leadership campaign reports $561K in expenses, slight surplus
Newly released documents show Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson spent a little more than $561,000 on her campaign to become leader of the governing Progressive Conservatives.
In financial statements filed with Elections Manitoba, the Stefanson campaign says it spent $119,000 on salaries and $96,000 on advertising.
It also spent $84,000 on polling and put up the required $25,000 fee to enter the race.
Stefanson raised slightly more money than she spent and ended up with a surplus of almost $15,000.
She beat Shelly Glover last October by a slim margin in a vote by Tory party members -- 51 per cent to 49 per cent.
Glover, who has yet to file her financial returns, challenged the result in court and lost.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2022.
