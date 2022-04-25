How much rain did Manitoba receive this weekend?

Southern Manitoba was hit with heavy rain and snow over the weekend, with some communities receiving well over 50 millimetres (mm) of precipitation.

The treacherous weather conditions caused flooding, power outages and dangerous road conditions across the province.

Though all weather warnings have now ended, Environment Canada issued snowfall, blizzard and rainfall warnings throughout the weekend.

As of Monday at 11 a.m. Environment Canada said Altona received the most precipitation with 76.6 mm.

That was followed by Gretna at 71.3 mm. Winnipeg at The Forks was third on the list with 70.5 mm.

The Winnipeg airport, however, only received 52.9 mm.

Many of the major areas along the Red River also received significant precipitation, as St. Adolphe got 69.8 mm, Morris received 67.6 mm, and Emerson received 60 mm.

Rivers, Man. received the lowest amount with just 30 mm over the weekend.

Most of the province had to deal with rain, but Environment Canada said western Manitoba experienced heavy snowfall with 40 to 50 centimetres being recorded in Riding Mountain National Park.

It wasn't just rain and snow that pelted most of the province, along with the storm came strong wind gusts.

Brandon dealt with the strongest winds at 100 kilometres per hour, followed by Forrest and Lakeland, which each saw wind speeds hit 89 km/h.

Winnipeg was near the bottom of the list at 80 km/h, tied with several other areas in the province, including Shoal Lake and Brunkild.

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen.