How much rain fell in Manitoba during Tuesday's storm?

Southern Manitoba was hit with severe thunderstorms on Tuesday morning, bringing more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain to parts of the province.

According to Environment Canada, 101.5 mm of rain fell near Matlock, while Portage la Prairie got 81 mm, and Woodlands got 76 mm. The weather agency also reports that Tuesday’s storm brought 51 mm of precipitation to Cypress River and 36.6 mm to Morris.

Environment Canada notes that winds were likely pushing 100 km/h. However, the only station data they have shows winds gusts of 89 km/h in Portage la Prairie.

As of Tuesday afternoon, severe thunderstorm watches are in place for some Manitoba communities including Dugald, Selkirk and Steinbach.

The statement says conditions in these regions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that could produce heavy winds, heavy rain and damaging hail.

Environment Canada notes that thunderstorms moved through southern Manitoba on Tuesday morning, with those storms now leaving the province. An unstable air mass remains over parts of southern and eastern Manitoba, and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop.

As for outages, about 2,000 customers remain without power as of Tuesday afternoon.

