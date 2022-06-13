How much rain fell in Manitoba this weekend?

It was yet another rainy weekend here in Manitoba.

On Sunday, Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for parts of southern Manitoba, saying the storm could bring strong winds, heavy rain, and golf-ball sized hail to the province.

On Monday morning, the weather agency released the rainfall totals for the storm, with Marchand and Steinbach receiving the most amount of precipitation at 46.7 millimetres (mm) and 37.2 mm respectively.

Woodridge was hit with 30.7 mm of rain, while Bagot got 29.8 mm and Holland received 28.5 mm.

Residents in Zhoda got 23.8 mm of precipitation and Dominion City residents received 23.1 mm.

As of Monday morning, Environment Canada has ended all weather warnings for Manitoba.