How much snow fell in Manitoba on Thursday?

Southeast Manitoba was hit with a wallop of winter weather on Thursday night and Friday morning, with some areas receiving close to 15 centimetres (cm) of snow.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Morden received seven cm as of 10 p.m. on Thursday. The weather agency noted snowfall totals have not come in yet from other rural centres.

ECCC said that for the city of Winnipeg, there was more snow in the south end and the downtown area, while there was not much in the north and northwest. The weather agency is reporting the following snowfall totals:

Downtown Winnipeg received 13 cm as of 4:30 a.m. on Friday;

Old St. Vital was hit with 12 cm as of 10:30 p.m. on Thursday;

Southpointe in Winnipeg got 10 cm of snow as of 10 p.m. on Thursday;

Sage Creek had eight cm as of 9:30 p.m. on Thursday;

Island Lakes was hit with six cm as of 9:30 p.m. on Thursday; and

River Heights got four cm of snow as of 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

As of Friday morning, all snowfall warnings had ended in southern Manitoba.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.