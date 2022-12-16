How much snow fell in southern Manitoba this week?
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is reporting that much of southern Manitoba received about 15 centimetres (cm) of snow since Tuesday.
On Friday morning, the weather agency said the Shilo area has seen the largest snow accumulation, with 30 cm in the Manitoba Escarpment. This was the hardest-hit area in terms of precipitation.
As for Winnipeg, ECCC said the city has received about 16 cm of snow this week, with about five to 10 centimetres coming down in the last 24 hours.
ECCC predicts that southern Manitoba will receive another two to five cm of snow by the weekend, and will release official snowfall totals on Friday afternoon.
CAA CALLS
CAA Manitoba received 385 calls on Thursday, just above the usual 350 calls.
According to a spokesperson, the majority of the calls were tow-related, with Manitobans getting stuck in ditches and snowbanks.
CAA Manitoba received 14 calls through the night and up until 7 a.m. on Friday.
The spokesperson noted that rural calls are the priority, and the average wait time is about 45 minutes.
CAA reminds Manitobans to drive to the weather conditions, stay off closed roads, and ensure their emergency kit is fully stocked.
