How municipalities navigated two years in a pandemic

On the second anniversary of the pandemic, many people say they are ready to move on.

"It's been a long two years," said Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

There are still mixed feelings with the last of Ontario's health measures set to lift over the next few weeks, including the mask mandate.

"We know the situation is dramatically improving. I've been comfortable with some of the other reopening steps.

I hope this one isn't too early, but I do feel like it might be a bit quick," Lehman said.

But even as restrictions end, the Barrie mayor said the vaccine mandate for city staff will continue for the time being.

"The last thing we want is any sort of situation that puts the public at risk and our own staff, obviously, as well."

Lehman said the past two years significantly highlighted some existing issues, including the housing crisis and the challenges surrounding available health care.

But the mayor noted how the pandemic also created new opportunities, including pushing more people outdoors.

"It's caused us to reinvent how we use public space, and I think some of those lessons will be permanent and a very good thing," Lehman said.

Earlier this week, the city announced it would bring back the 'Patios Everywhere Program' and 'Open Air Dunlop.' Both programs support local businesses in the city's downtown core.

In Orillia, Mayor Steve Clarke is focused on moving forward.

"I think we've learned to adapt. We've learned it's okay to evolve every once in a while. Things have changed. Many people have retired. A lot of business and employment agencies will be employing people in a different fashion."

On Friday, the City of Orillia announced that in line with the province, masks would no longer be required at its facilities starting March 21.

And like in Barrie, the vaccine mandate for Orillia's city staff will remain in place.

"We've all been under a lot of stress. There have been some tensions around issues like the vaccine mandates. Now is the time to remember that we're all members of the same community," said Lehman.

Lehman added that he hoped for a strong summer tourism season to help support local businesses that have struggled to stay afloat over the past two years.