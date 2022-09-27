How old art in Winnipeg is being used to help grandmothers in Africa

Art from across Winnipeg is finding a second home and helping grandmothers in Africa in the process.

St. Vital Centre has teamed up with Grands 'n' More Winnipeg for the Art from the Attic event. Art donated from people across the city is collected and sold at the event.

Volunteer Cathie Hiller said the event usually brings in 1,800 to 2,000 pieces a year.

"This year we have over 1,900 as I understand, and this year the art is just absolutely phenomenal," she said.

The sale of the art is then used, through the Stephen Lewis Foundation, to support African grandmothers who are caring for their grandchildren whose parents died as a result of AIDS.

"I am a grandmother, and because of that, it touches your heart to know that you are helping another grandmother who in her own country, has not had any identity at all," Hiller said, adding this event helps them get back on their feet. "They can receive emotional support so they can raise their grandchildren to be very, very outstanding people."

Hiller said the art ranges in prices starting around $5, with lots of choices for Winnipeggers to choose from.

"Hopefully, people will come and find something they love for their walls," said Beverly Suek, another volunteer with Grands 'n' More.

The one-day Art from the Attic event happens on Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Vital Mall.