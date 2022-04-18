How Ottawa runners performed at the Boston Marathon

Nearly 100 people from Ottawa participated in the Boston Marathon this year.

Forty-eight women and 51 men from Ottawa ran in the annual race. The youngest is 25 and the oldest is 72.

Eleven runners finished in under three hours, the fastest of which was Martin Harding, 34, who finished with a time of 2:40:11.

CTV Ottawa's Leah Larocque took part in the race, finishing with a time of 3:21:37.

Here is a look at how Ottawa runners performed:

John Adachi, 55, 3:29:52

Esley Albert, 40, 3:49:58

Judy Andrew Piel, 59, 3:27:00

Lise Arseneau, 48, 4:07:48

Iain Aspenlieder, 43, 3:13:37

Time Basile, 40, 3:05:33

Chantal Beaudin, 53, 4:04:07

Pascal Bessette, 45, 3:11:40

Chris Bright, 55, 4:25:32

Phil Brunet, 41, 3:14:06

Pat Buchik, 68, 4:19:45

Rachel Burdick, 37, 3:17:55

Karen Burns, 58, 4:06:48

Debbie Callaghan, 54, 3:38:02

Connie Copeland, 55, 3:57:29

Alison Costa, 37, 3:38:19

David Dawson, 44, 3:16:30

Irene Dionne, 64, 4:18:16

Sonja Dods, 30, 3:45:06

Jesula Drouillard, 55, 3:48:58

Heather Dye, 47, 3:44:59

Kitdapawn E., 63, 4:36:35

Estelle Ethier, 42, 3:41:12

Marie Fiala, 56, 4:51:05

Paul Foley, 62, 3:18:23

Agnieszka Franzmann, 43, 3:48:21

Tristan Garcia, 35, 2:58:36

Brent Gerhart, 36, 3:03:05

Lynda Gingras, 42, 2:58:21

Stephanie Gordon, 43, 3:16:08

Marie-Josée Hamel, 58, 4:01:30

Connor Hammond 26, 2:45:25

Douglass Harcourt, 43, 3:40:06

Martin Harding, 34, 2:40:11

Fiona Harper, 32, 3:32:58

Susan Ibach, 52, 4:07:03

Warren Isfan, 49, 2:56:34

Ian Joiner, 52, 3:52:02

Cyndi Kennedy, 59, 4:39:56

Karla Kincade, 52, 4:29:50

Joel Koffman, 72, 4:09:57

Jean-Benoit Lanca, 50, 4:21:11

Luc Lapensée, 52, 3:46:10

Carmel Larkin, 63, 4:08:16

Leah Larocque, 33, 3:21:37

Warren Layton, 41, 2:56:59

Denis Leduc, 50, 3:32:55

Kelly Legallais, 49, 4:25:12

Stephane Legault, 51, 3:31:48

Trevor Lowe, 52, 3:44:01

Maurenia Lynds, 55, 4:16:41

Krista MacDonald, 42, 4:13:53

F. Deborah MacDonald-McGee, 69, 4:05:29

Nancy MacDonell, 65, 4:21:02

Connor MacFadyen, 29, 2:53:25

Harvey Mah, 51, 3:57:44

David Massicotte-Azarniouch, 35, 2:48:09

Michael McAuley, 55, 3:27:50

Ita McCluskey, 56, 3:56:33

Tom McColeman, 42, 3:15:15

Bruce McLaurin, 65, 4:25:20

Yvonne Mery, 52, 3:38:46

Nicole Mikhael, 39, 3:13:44

Brian Miller, 56, 4:20:49

Jonathan Moher, 49, 3:00:22

Jennifer Morse, 46, 3:57:44

Brian O'Higgins, 66, 3:30:37

Maureen O'Higgins, 62, 3:56:31

Gleb Otochkin, 53, 3:37:46

Alexandra Ouzas, 30, 4:57:22

Andrew Paterson, 37, 3:16:39

Marc Patry, 68, 4:45:08

Guy Pelletier, 46, 3:09:54

Erendira Perez Yanez, 30, 3:23:44

Josée Perreault, 54, 3:54:50

Brent Pilon, 49, 3:22:59

Todd Piquette, 45, 3:14:02

Silviu Popescu, 54, 3:56:59

Tim Powers, 53, 4:37:15

Kelly Ross, 49, 3:42:27

Neil Saravanamuttoo, 53, 3:53:27

Kerry Sawyer-Moran, 58, 3:43:22

Lise Scott, 66, 4:03:22

Kerry Slaughter, 59, 4:15:53

Jeffrey Smart, 49, 3:09:17

Barry Smith, 48, 3:15:27

Robert Statham, 65, 4:35:21

Daniel Steeves, 47, 3:18:32

Paul Steeves, 45, 3:24:36

Stephan Struve, 37, 2:52:09

John Tegano, 60, 3:30:40

Julia Thomas, 46, 3:29:18

Nathaniel Vice, 36, 2:56:23

Kelley Voros, 47, 3:58:00

Wendy Wagner, 48, 3:38:36

Ben Wedge, 32, 2:50:57

Neil Wilson, 64, 3:35:00

Laura Wismer, 25, 3:23:49

Mike Yates, 48, 3:23:34

Eleven registered runners did not start.