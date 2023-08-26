How parents can help prepare their kids to go back to school

With summer winding down and kids heading back to school next month, it’s time for parents and students to get prepared for the school year ahead.

One step to begin the back-to school process is helping kids get back into a routine after summer vacation.

“One of the most important things is that routine,” said Nathan Martindale, president of the Manitoba Teachers’ Society.

“It’s hard after summer vacation, but getting kids back into a sleep routine and waking up in the morning, because everyone has to get up and go to school and start your day.”

With homework on the horizon, another routine that kids can begin is getting back into reading.

Martindale suggests that parents take the time to read with their kids, and make use of the public library system.

“I think teachers would appreciate that. Just turning their minds. Switching modes from summer mode back into learning mode,” he said.

As for getting back into the task of packing school lunches, Martindale said it’s beneficial to get the child to participate.

He added that it teaches children about responsibility, and increases the likeliness that they’ll want to eat their lunch.

“It’s also making sure there’s opportunity for kids to be more responsible as they get older,” he said.

For any kids who are feeling anxious about the start of school, Martindale said that parents should talk to teachers and staff about the situation.

“We encourage parents to talk to their children’s teacher and to talk to all the staff in the school in order to create the most supportive environment possible,” he said.

“Because that’s what schools and school staff are there for.”

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.