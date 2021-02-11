Tesla revealed in a securities filing this week that it will soon begin accepting bitcoin as payment for its electric vehicles. Londoner lacing up for run of her life, to raise funds for youth mental health Liz Sneddons smiles as she points to her favourite photo of her late sons BJ and Adam, she lost one to suicide and the other to heart failure, within months of each other. London Police looking to identify owners of recovered keys and jewelry believed to have been stolen Members of the London Police are currently trying to locate the owners of jewelry, keys, and key fobs. Officials ask residents to adopt-a-hydrant as they work quickly to clear them from snow Halifax Water has been hard at work since the Maritimes' most recent snow storm.