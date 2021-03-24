How Saskatoon's record-breaking November snowstorm is making spring tough for allergy sufferers

Spring can be a difficult time for people with allergies, and this year there’s an extra factor hiding in plain sight in the grass: snow mould.

"I have never seen my yard like this before," said Terri Bauer, who noticed a reaction when she let her dog out. "I was kind of just walking around the yard and then all of a sudden I felt my asthma start up."

"It starts with like a phlegm feeling in the throat, cough. I have allergy-induced asthma that has been triggered by dust and mould in the past, but never snow mould, that's a new one for me."

There’s an abundance of snow mould in Saskatoon this spring, and the large dump of snow we saw to start November could be the reason why, according to the chair chief of Western University’s allergy department Dr. Harold Kim.

Kim says snow mould levels can increase if snow falls on grass that hasn’t frozen yet.

"The freezing will kill the mould, and then makes it less visible and pervasive," he said. "If it is warmer and it's more damp as opposed to frozen, then the moulds may become more of an issue and problem."

He says snow mould can release airborne spores, which can cause reactions if inhaled.

"If [a] person is exposed to higher levels of that type of mould that causes allergy, absolutely it may be more of a problem if the levels are higher," he said.

Jaimie Peters is the community care & home oxygen manager with The Lung Association, Saskatchewan, and says reactions from snow mould can be more severe for those with asthma.

"You get the itchy eyes, postnasal drip," she said. "Some people get nasal congestion."

"There's a really strong correlation between allergies and asthma, and so if someone is really having allergy symptoms it can really impact their asthma and make their asthma go out of control."

Bauer says she’s turned to allergy medications.

"That for me will prevent an asthma attack, so that's my daily routine right now."

Both Peters and Dr. Kim say antihistamines and nasal sprays to reduce inflammation are options but recommend avoidance.

"If people have identified that that is an issue and problem for them, then if possible those activities should be avoided," said Dr. Kim.

"Even just keeping your windows closed or washing your blankets and your bedding and your clothing frequently, because we bring in pollen and mould with us," said Peters. "If we keep things a little bit cleaner, it can it can help decrease your symptoms."

Peters says while people can develop allergies at any time in their life, if new symptoms are being experienced then people should get tested for COVID-19.

"Just with the pandemic, people are now recognizing their symptoms a little bit more," she said.

Dr. Kim says snow mould can eventually go away on its own but recommends regular lawn care.

"The healthier your lawn is, in terms of your local exposure, then the less likely that'll be a problem," he said.

"Typically when it gets hot and dry, those moulds will gradually get better, but apparently some of those moulds can kind of stay in the grass and then become a recurring problem every year."

Bauer says as soon as all the snow melts she’s planning to rake the mould up, and until then she’ll be wearing masks and practicing avoidance.

"Just don't go into my lawn very much," she said. "When I walk I just make sure that we stay on our walking routes ... so that's a pretty safe bet for us."