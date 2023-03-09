How school zone speeding fines are determined in Sask.
Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) is reminding drivers that speeding through school zones will come with a hefty fine.
In Saskatchewan, fines can reach as high as $798 for those caught going barrelling through a school zone at an unsafe speed.
In both Regina and Saskatoon, school zones are in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week all year long. The speed limit is 30 km/h.
Even going just 5 km/h over the limit can net a substantial fine of $250.
The rates only escalate from there, according to a tweet sent by CTSS:
- 10 km/h over $270
- 15 km/h over $290
- 20 km/h over $310
- 25 km/h over $330
- 30 km/h over $350
- 35 km/h over $530
- 40 km/h over $570
- 45 km/h over $742
- 50 km/h over $798
CTSS said most drivers are caught going 55 or 60 km/h through school zones.
"Police tolerance for going anyone going over 30 km/h in a school zone is very limited. Drive accordingly," CTSS said on Twitter.
