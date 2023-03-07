How speeding fines are determined in Sask.

For those who wonder how a police officer decided an acceptable amount on the speeding ticket they received, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) is reminding motorists that fines are pre-determined based on speed and not officer discretion.

In a tweet, CTSS said fines start at $170 for exceeding the speed limit by 10 kilometres per hour (km/h) and can be up to $809 for 51 km/h over the posted speed limit.

#DYK Sask speeding fines:

10km over is $170

20km over $190 (CZ $440)

30km over $210 (CZ $500)

31 over $284

35 over $300 (CZ $924)

*36 over $538

*40 over $570 (CZ $1008)

*51 over $809 (CZ $1193)

(CZ = construction zone fines)

* Exceed by 35+ & 50+ different fine schedule

Construction zone fines double or triple in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said police around the province handed out 4,109 tickets for speeding and aggressive driving in January.

SGI said there was also 447 seatbelt and car seat tickets issued that added up to a total of $78,225 in fines.