How the Bluenose became one of the world's fastest boats and helped create the identity of a province

With rows of colourful buildings and historic tree lined streets, Lunenburg, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a tourist magnet along Nova Scotia's south shore. Of all its attractions, one in particular lures visitors to the harbour town.

Sleek, 46 metres long, gleaming in black with yellow stripe, and on the stern, that immediately recognizable name, Bluenose ll.

Tied up at a waterfront wharf, it's really Bluenose 2.5, a near complete rebuild of the one constructed in the 1960s.

Decked out with the latest navigation equipment, and costing $24 million, the grandchild of the original is a modern, floating tourism calling card. A far cry from the schooner launched a century ago.

On March 26, 1921, a crowd gathered at Lunenburg's Smith and Rhuland Shipyard.

While the launch of a vessel wasn't unique, this promised to be unlike others they'd see slip into the cold ocean waters.

Bluenose was a blue collar vessel, built to fish cod on the Grand Banks. But it was designed to be something more; a racer.

Speed was always an asset, the first boat back sold its fish for the most money.

Though early in the 20th century, the International Fishermen's Race Trophy was the most prized catch of all.

In October of that year, Captain Angus Walters steered the vessel to a win in its first race, beating other Canadian and American boats.

A legend was born.

For 18 straight years, Bluenose couldn't be beat, winning every race it entered.

Dubbed the "Queen of the North Atlantic," the vessel came to symbolize Nova Scotia's dominance in shipbuilding and fishing, and became a point of pride for the province's people who are still known as worldwide as "Bluenosers."

Its exploits became so well known, its image was chosen to adorn the dime in 1937, and remains on it today.

But by 1942, the glory had faded, sail was replaced by steam, and despite efforts to keep it, the vessel was sold to haul cargo around the West Indies.

In a sad ending, four later years, it hit a reef off Haiti and sank.

Now a hundred years after its launch, Bluenose will be celebrated again. Year-long events, parties and tours aim to reignite the legend of Canada's floating ambassador.

It begins Friday morning. Bluenose100.ca is the home for the upcoming summer and sailing season celebrations. The first event begins 10 a.m. AST and later at 7 p.m. AST , songs and stories will stream to commemorate the sailing legend.