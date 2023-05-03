How the City of Edmonton plans to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III
The City of Edmonton will be lit in green for the coronation of King Charles III.
The King will formally take the throne on May 6 to become the 40th reigning monarch.
To mark the occasion, several landmarks in the city will be lit in emerald green on May 6 and 7:
- The High Level Bridge
- Walterdale Bridge
- Commonwealth Stadium
- The Muttart Conservatory
- The Rossdale Power Plant
Edmontonians are being invited to City Hall before the coronation to sign a book of congratulations. The book will be available there on May 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A more permanent gesture is also being made. The city said a tree will be planted for King Charles III at Coronation Park once weather and ground conditions permit.
For Edmontonians interested in watching the festivities in the U.K., streams will be available on Canadian Heritage’s YouTube channel and on the Crown in Canada Facebook.
