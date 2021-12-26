How the devastating B.C. floods are impacting Japanese McDonald's menus

The impacts of a series of relentless rainstorms that passed over British Columbia in November are still being felt in the province, but they're also having an effect elsewhere.

When a series of "atmospheric rivers" crossed over Canada's western-most province last month, major highways crumbled away into swollen rivers or were buried in mud and debris. Several people and tens of thousands of animals were killed by mudslides and mass flooding as a result.

And the destruction meant issues with supply chain. For weeks it was difficult to get products into and out of B.C., leading to gas rationing and loosening of border regulations to allow residents to access essential supplies.

There were also impacts to railways and shipping as a result – impacts still being felt as far away as Asia more than a month later.

While much less serious than the issues noted at home, the flooding resulted in a shortage of French fries in Japan, according to one fast-food chain.

In a statement posted online in Japanese, staff at McDonald's warned customers that restaurants would be selling fries in the smallest size only.

Medium and large fries are not available, the fast-food giant wrote on Dec. 21, "due to delay in importing potatoes from North America."

McDonald's Japan said the sales restrictions would be temporary only, noting it imports potatoes "on a large scale" through the Port of Vancouver.

Because of the flood damage, import delays are being experienced.

The restaurant planned to sell only small fries between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30, hoping for a potato shipment that will allow for larger sizes to be sold again soon.

The company is apologizing to customers for the inconvenience, which McDonald's Japan said is impacting approximately 2,900 restaurants across the country.

While the larger sizes are unavailable, the price of meals based on a medium fry will be discounted by 50 yen.