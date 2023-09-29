How the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is being marked in Winnipeg

Saturday marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which is a time to honour and commemorate survivors of residential schools and those who never returned home.

To mark the occasion, there will be a number of events across Winnipeg, including at the Manitoba Museum and the Forks.

The following is a list of some of the events happening in Winnipeg for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

THE FORKS

The Wa-Say Healing Centre is hosting its third annual Survivors Walk on Saturday.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Oodena Circle at The Forks. Participants will then walk to the Canada Life Centre where a powwow will take place.

More information about the event can be found online.

MANITOBA MUSEUM

In honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Manitoba Museum is offering free admission to its galleries, science gallery and planetarium from Sept 30 to Oct. 2. Guests are invited to wear orange.

The museum is also providing programming focused on the history of residential schools and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action. This programming includes the Mackay Residential School Gathering Inc. pop-up art exhibit; performances by the Beautiful Cloud Company Powwow Dancers; and special showings and screenings in the planetarium and auditorium.

More information can be found online.

CMHR

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is offering free admission on Saturday for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The museum is also holding a ‘reconcili-action’ event, which includes a talk by Knowledge Keeper Marilyn Dykstra, creating beaded and fur earrings, painting feathers, and decorating wooden tiles in remembrance of the children who died in residential schools.

Find out more about the CMHR’s event online.

WINNIPEG ART GALLERY

To mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq is putting on several presentations with special guests, including ‘Reconciliation for Newcomers to Canada’ and ‘How to Read Historical Canadian Artworks Through a Decolonizing Lens.’ There will also be a keynote address from Senator Mary Jane McCallum.

Visitors will also be able to take tours at the gallery, including one on truth and reconciliation through art and another on Inuit Pop Art.

The full schedule can be found on the WAG- Qaumajuq website.

ST. JOHN’S PARK

Join the Anish Corporation, the 60s Scoop Legacy of Canada, and the Manito Ahbee Festival at St. John’s Park on Saturday for the Day of Reflection: Sacred Fire and Gathering.

The event, which runs frim 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include a sacred fire, singing, drumming, tipi teachings, smudging and round dancing.

More information can be found online.