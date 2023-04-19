How the PSAC strike could impact farmers and the agriculture sector

Thousands of federal workers in Manitoba and across the country were off the Job Wednesday after the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced Tuesday night it did not reach a tentative agreement with the federal government.

Among those federal employees are thousands of agriculture sector staff who work in federal departments.

With those people not working, one expert says it could affect the pocketbooks of farmers and some worry problems will pile up if the strike lasts long.

Curtis McRae has crops like soybeans in the bin and ready to be shipped.

"We're ready to go. Most of our seed and fertilizer is in place, just have to get the equipment ready to roll," said McRae.

He said day one of the strike hasn't had a huge impact, but it could be a different story if it drags on for a few months.

"I may feel the effects come July that I am not moving the grain I want to and then I get a backlog right on my own premises."

Jill Verwey, the president of Keystone Agriculture Producers of Manitoba, said cash flow will be the main problem if the strike lasts.

She is expecting delays in several federal agriculture financing programs, but she is also concerned about setbacks in outbound grain inspection and shipping as well as the temporary foreign worker program.

"On the temporary worker side, not having those workers there or if there are any delays or complications, then that would impact us getting the crop in the ground," said Verwey.

It's one reason why she says there needs to be a contingency plan for the federally-run agriculture sector and a quick resolution to the job action.

"The longer it's in place and occurring, then we have a snowball effect."

Before farmers can worry about that, McRae said they need to plant and grow their crops first, something he and others delayed because of an impending spring storm, which he's calling winter number three.

"Just like the weather is out of our hands, you just sit back and watch it happen, but try and be ready and try and have a plan B and be ready to make things happen," said McRae.