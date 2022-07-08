How the Rogers outage is affecting services in Ottawa

A massive Rogers outage is causing widespread network issues across Canada. Many people are unable to use the Internet, make phone calls or access cable television.

The company said Friday afternoon it was "making progress" on fixing the outage, but still won't say what caused their service to go down, nor would they say when it will be back up and running.

"Our technical teams are working to restore our services alongside our global technology partners, and are making progress," the company said in a statement just after 3 p.m. on Friday.

"We know how much you rely on our networks. Today we have let you down. We are working to make this right as quickly as we can."

Here's how the outage is affecting services in Ottawa.

City services

The city of Ottawa is warning there may be delays and disruptions when accessing city phone or counter services. Staff are still assessing the full impact of the outage.

“The City is currently experiencing issues with its online and in-person summer camp and program registrations, including drop-ins,” Dan Chenier, general manager of recreational services, said in a statement. “Recreation centres remain open, and cash and cheques are accepted as methods of payment.

“Clients with existing memberships are not impacted and can continue to access their services.”

The outage is also affecting transactions at city theatre box offices.

Police

Ottawa police advised users with problems connecting to 9-1-1 to try again if their call fails, or call from a landline or cell phone with another provider.

They also urged people not to call 9-1-1 to ask when Rogers services will be restored.

"This is not a 911 call and it is tying up our resources," they said.

Hospitals

The Ottawa Hospital says it's operating normally despite the widespread outage, but some patient services have been affected.

"Our team is working to contact affected patients as quickly as possible," the hospital tweeted. "We will continue to provide information as the situation evolves."\

Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region

The Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region's services are being affected by the outage.

"Our texts can't come through. Our phone calls can't come through. Our chats can't come through, which definitely makes our service useless for people who are in distress or crisis," said spokesperson Leslie Scott.

OC Transpo

The outage is affecting Para Transpo phone lines, OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar said in a memo Friday evening.

"All service will be delivered for customers who have regular Para Transpo bookings and who have confirmed bookings online through My Para Transpo for Saturday, July 9," she said.

For additional vital trips, customers are asked to call 613-244-4636 until midnight to book a trip for Saturday. Capacity to answer calls and deliver trips will be limited, she said.

"We ask that customers call only with essential trip needs."

For those customers who were unable to reach Para Transpo earlier Friday, they can also call Saturday starting at 7 a.m. for essential trips for the same day or for Sunday, July 10.

Ottawa Bluesfest

Bluesfest is recommending that anyone with digital or mobile tickets for Friday night should add their tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay, or screenshot their mobile barcode on their phone while connected to WiFi before arriving at the festival.

Interac

Interac said in a statement the outage had affected its online services. Many Ottawa businesses who rely on debit transaction were unable to process them, including grocery stores and retail outlets.

Banks and ATMs in Ottawa saw long lines on Friday as people sought to withdraw cash.

The Grand Pizzeria and Bar in the ByWard Market operated as a cash-only establishment all day.

"Everybody from restaurants to small businesses to grocery stores are losing thousands of dollars today, for sure," owner David Mangano said.

Other services

In a tweet Friday morning, Bell said their customers may be experiencing issues while trying to call or text Rogers customers.

"The Bell network is operational and calls and texts between Bell customers or to other providers are not impacted," the company said.

