With case counts rising in both Sudbury and across the province, the city is set to join the rest of the province in its second state of emergency since the pandemic began.

As part of the new measures, the provincial government is imposing a stay-at-home order, with the public being asked to limit leaving their homes to essential trips only.

"This virus is on track to overwhelm our healthcare system if we don’t get it in check. It’s imperative that we take this seriously," Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said in a news release Wednesday. "Please follow the orders. Stay home as much as you can. Be smart about the decisions you make. Let’s continue to set a positive example for the rest of Ontario."

The city has released a list of temporary changes it is making to a number of services and programs, which it said will be in effect until at least Feb. 11.

These are the activities and services that will be closed/not permitted until Feb. 9:

Arenas, pools and fitness centres

Fieldhouses

Ski hills

Team sports (includes games where people are closer than two metres)

Recycling centre service counter

These are the activities and services that will be open/permitted until Feb. 9: