With case counts rising in both Sudbury and across the province, the city is set to join the rest of the province in its second state of emergency since the pandemic began.
As part of the new measures, the provincial government is imposing a stay-at-home order, with the public being asked to limit leaving their homes to essential trips only.
"This virus is on track to overwhelm our healthcare system if we don’t get it in check. It’s imperative that we take this seriously," Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said in a news release Wednesday. "Please follow the orders. Stay home as much as you can. Be smart about the decisions you make. Let’s continue to set a positive example for the rest of Ontario."
The city has released a list of temporary changes it is making to a number of services and programs, which it said will be in effect until at least Feb. 11.
These are the activities and services that will be closed/not permitted until Feb. 9:
- Arenas, pools and fitness centres
- Fieldhouses
- Ski hills
- Team sports (includes games where people are closer than two metres)
- Recycling centre service counter
These are the activities and services that will be open/permitted until Feb. 9:
- GOVA Transit Hub (service limited to purchase of ride cards and passes, and indoor washrooms will be available)
- Select outdoor, neighbourhood rinks
- Queen's Athletic Skating Oval
- Ramsey Lake Skating Path (once weather permits)
- Dog parks
- Parks, playgrounds and open spaces are open for pass-through purposes only
- Bell Park Boardwalk, Delki Dozzi track and Fielding Memorial Park walking loop are open for winter walking
- Tom Davies Square by appointment only
- Libraries for contactless curbside pickup
- Citizen Service Centres for contactless curbside pickup
- Landfill sites
- Animal Centre by appointment only