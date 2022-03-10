How the Sunshine City is supporting Ukraine
Operations Floater
Jonathan Guignard
The City of Orillia is joining the many communities across the province, showing its support for Ukraine.
On Thursday, the city hosts a Ukrainian flag-raising ceremony at the Orillia Opera House at 11 a.m.
It comes after Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke officially proclaimed its support for Ukraine on Monday.
Clarke's proclamation addresses the "millions" impacted by the Russian invasion.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ukraine and its citizens," it read in Clarke's proclamation.
In Dufferin County, Wade Mills, the county's warden, is bringing forward a motion to council Thursday which could result in Ukrainian flags flown at its county offices.
