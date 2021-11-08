How this group of grandmothers is supporting fellow grandmothers in Africa

A local organization committed to helping raise awareness for African grandmothers, their orphaned grandchildren and their communities is approaching a major milestone this year.

Grandmothers of Alberta for a New Generation (GANG) has been in operation for 15 years and even opened up an online store to stay afloat during the pandemic.

“I don’t know any of the technical stuff but I think it's a wonderful idea,” Cathy Thorkelsson, a member of the GANG, said.

“Certainly when we're in this pickle of COVID it’s a good outlet for us and for us to get the money to the grannies in Africa.”

The GANG has been working with grandmothers in Africa since 2006 to raise funds for the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s “Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign.”

The foundation works to support community programs led by African grandmothers who care for orphaned children impacted by HIV and AIDS.

'WE WERE ISOLATED'

Judy Mill, chair for the GANG, told CTV News Edmonton when the pandemic hit they knew shutting down their operations was not an option.

“They still had the same needs in caring for their orphaned children,” Mill explained.

So this year, the GANG is selling handmade items online once again to continue their efforts to support their fellow grannies. However, Mill told CTV News it’s staying online because members still don’t feel comfortable hosting an in-person event just yet.

“Because of the COVID and we were sort of isolated then I sewed and sewed and sewed,” Thorkelsson added.

On top of sewing to keep her busy, Thorkelsson said having the GANG has helped with her mental health.

“You need something to do during the day and sewing does it.”

To celebrate the anniversary Thorkelsson set a goal for herself to make 15 items for the online store.

“I’ve made those and I’ve made more,” she laughed. “I’ve made my goal.”

Mill said most of the costs are covered by their membership fees and a good portion of the supplies are donated to the grandmothers by the public. At least 90 to 95 per cent of the profits go directly to the foundation, she added.

“Many of our fabrics, our beads, if women are making jewellery many of those items are donated by the grandmothers themself,” Mill said.

In their 15 years, the GANG has donated more than $1 million to the Stephen Lewis Foundation.