Though the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is moving forward this year, it’s going to look a lot different than it has in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Val Sweeting, who plays third for Kerri Einarson’s rink, said the curlers are in a bubble and have to follow strict protocols at the tournament in Calgary to keep everyone safe.

“We just got here, so it’s our first day in our hotel and we have to isolate until some testing comes back and then we’ll be allowed to train,” she said.

Sweeting added that it’s strange to be in the same hotel as her teammates -- who are the reigning Scotties champions representing this year’s Team Canada -- and not being able to see them.

“We’re going to bunker down here for a couple of days and then we’re excited to get started,” she said.

Sweeting said in the lead-up to the tournament, the team has been doing everything they can off the ice so they can feel prepared on the ice, noting that their curling centres were closed due to pandemic restrictions.

“I’m here in Alberta, but the team is in Manitoba. There, you've got an exemption passed, I think about one day they were able to get on the ice, I had about five between the time we were allowed to practise and we had to start our isolation period before coming to Calgary,” she said.

Sweeting noted her rink hasn’t practised together since November, adding that her throwing arm is feeling “pretty good.”

“(It) should be pretty well rested,” she said

As for which teams she’s keeping her eye on, Sweeting said there are a number of great teams at this year’s tournament, noting specifically the many teams from Manitoba and Ontario’s Rachel Homan.

“It’s such an interesting year,” she said.

“Some provinces were allowed to practise, but it’s such a good field.”

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts begins on Friday in Calgary, and Sweeting said her team feels as prepared as possible given this year’s circumstances.

“We’re going to leave it all out there and fight really hard and try to get on top of that podium at the end of the week,” she said.

- With files from CTV’s Michael Hutchinson.