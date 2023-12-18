How Timmins police are tackling the city's problems on the streets

With a growing concern about the level of crime, homelessness and drug addiction in northern Ontario, Sergio Arangio is taking a closer look at what is being done in Timmins to solve it.

For the first installment in the four-part series, called Taking back Timmins, Arangio joins some local police officers out on patrol.

The issue of safety in Timmins appears to be reaching a critical point.

In Ontario, the city ranks fourth on the crime severity index and among the Top 100 most dangerous communities in the nation.

"The evolution of drugs and synthetic drugs is probably the biggest reason why our city has changed so much," Faubert said.

"It’s not slowing down.”

Drug addiction, along with homelessness, food insecurity, and various forms of crime are all chronically high and police are among those on the front lines.

"Having the officer presence, officers out and about. I think that’s the most important, in the community," Poulin said.

But in Timmins, that presence is dangerously low.

The police union worries there won’t be enough staff to answer every call.

Officers are leaving faster than they can be hired, at a time when they’re needed more than ever and so the service has had to be strategic with its resources.

That means lots of overtime and a focus on the areas with the highest need, all while still trying to protect the whole city.

"They’re doing a really good job, in my opinion," said Timmins business owner Robert Crocco.

"They can’t do more. They are very patient, with all the people that they deal with, and kind. So, what do you do?"

Poulin said officers have to have good time management with the large call volume and paperwork they are required to file.

She said she understands the importance of responding to as many calls as possible.

"Because for that person, that call is very important to them," Poulin said.

DEALING WITH 'UNWANTED' PEOPLE

This year, Timmins police received more than 1,500 calls to remove 'unwanted people' from January to July and public outcry prompted increased foot patrols in the downtown area.

"You try not to be jaded on your job because some calls are very repetitive. For the downtown core, a lot of the business owners will call in an unwanted or just transient people," Const. Maggie Poulin, of Timmins Police Service, said.

"They want to open their business, open their doors for the public and it’s a little bit hard when you have someone blocking your … front door."

During Arangio's ride-along, police arrested a woman for attending a restaurant where she had been previously banned.

"She appeared to be looking for food," Arangio said.

Copper wiring was found in her bag as officers searched her belongings.

The woman was released under the promise to attend court.

Police say this is a common scenario, although it opens the possibility of repeat offences.

"Most business owners don’t usually speak to the police on a daily basis," Const. Joel Faubert said.

"They have a lot of questions, concerns about their safety, their store’s safety."

PROPERTY CRIME ON RISE

Property crime is also pervasive in the city -- including break-ins and theft -- with more than 1,400 incidents reported in the same period.

That’s the most current police data available and it appears on track to surpass 2022’s totals.

Some community groups are quick to blame the homeless population for the city’s spikes in crime.

Faubert said the homeless population doesn't always enjoy engaging with police officers.

"So, my role is … to break that barrier between police and the homeless population," he said.

"Ensuring their safety, first and foremost, especially with the drug epidemic, right now. We need to ensure the lives of everybody.”

And one officer said the mission is to protect, not to judge, whether it be crimes of opportunity, necessity or sheer mischief.

"I, personally, feel that nobody is a born criminal," said Const. Ishan Bhullar.

"It’s the situations that creates those kind of individuals that tend to choose those paths."

He said it is very important to find the root cause of an issue and why they are going in a particular direction.

"If you find the root cause, I believe you can, you are able to help them, in a way, to put them in a right direction, before it gets too late," Bhullar said.

FOCUS ON RECRUITMENT

New officers, such as Bhullar, are joining the force.

A trained electrical engineer, he felt policing was his true calling, so he started a few months ago and is now the city’s first Sikh officer of South Asian heritage.

"Just to guide, educate and then influence the youth, in a way. They see that, OK, if someone like me can do it, it’s possible for them to do it as well," Bhullar said.

Policing is not an easy job, but while there are lot of challenges, there are also a lot of rewards, Poulin said.

"You kind of deal with so many different sorts of people, different personalities and you have to reflect on that, and have to do problem solving accordingly, Bhullar said.

While Timmins police are under extreme pressure, they appear to be up for the challenge and are determined to improve the city.

"I want my kids to grow up in a safe community, the same community that I grew up in as a child, that’s what I would like to see us gain again," Faubert said.

"As a society, we can’t give up on anybody.”

As we await up-to-date crime numbers for a complete picture, officials admit that the policing crisis is one the city can no longer solve alone.