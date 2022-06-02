How to apply to keep pigeons as domesticated pets in Calgary

Calgarians are now able to apply for a licence that will allow them to keep pigeons as domestic pets.

The move comes after Calgary council members updated the city's Responsible Pet Ownership bylaw last year.

The changes, which allow things like urban hen ownership and backyard beekeeping, went into effect on Jan. 1.

Unlike keeping urban hens and bees, there is no formal training program available for pigeon care.

Instead, applicants have to provide proof of membership to either the Canadian Pigeon Fancier’s Association Inc./Association Canadienne du Pigeon de Fantasie Inc. or the Canadian Racing Pigeon Union.

"The required pigeon association membership enables pigeon keepers to connect to the broader pigeon keeping community, where they receive needed care information and access to mentoring,” explained Jennifer Lawlor, a spokesperson from Calgary Community Standards, in a release.

CRITERIA FOR DOMESTIC PIGEON KEEPING

Aside from membership in a pigeon association, applicants also have to meet the following criteria:

Be at least 18 years old or have a parent or guardian apply on their behalf;

Acquire a pre-application enquiry file number issued by Planning and Development (if they acquired pigeons after Jan. 1);

Submit a site plan and details of housing needed for pigeons or proof that they kept pigeons prior to Jan. 1; and

Provide proof of ownership of property or consent of the property owner.

AVIAN FLU CONCERNS

In a Thursday release, the City of Calgary notes that by requiring applicants to have a membership in one of two pigeon associations, they are ensuring they will have education on the health and well-being of pigeons, including precautions to take in regard to recent avian flu concerns.

More information on the urban livestock program and the Responsible Pet Ownership bylaw is available on the City of Calgary's website.